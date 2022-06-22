PDP screens deputy governorship nominees

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday commenced the screening of those nominated as running mates to its governorship candidates in 28 states ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The screening committee is headed by former governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Other members of the committee are Dr. Akilu Indabawa and Mr. Sunday Omobo.

A nominee for Akwa-Ibom-State, Akon Eyakenyi, who addressed journalists shortly after her interview at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel, his wife, party leaders and people of the state for nominating her.

Eyakenyi, the Senator representing Akwa-Ibom South Senatorial District, said that women of the state had every right to be excited over the slot of the deputy governor given to them for the first time.

She said: “I am going there as a mother for the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State covering women, men, youth and the elderly.

“I am going there to serve, to set a standard and ensure that after me, another woman can pick up the position.

“I will also ensure that women have their due rights at the executive, legislative and party level.

“I am also going to be a model and standard to every woman in Akwa-Ibom State.”

