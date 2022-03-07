PDP secures court order preventing Buhari, Senate president, others from removing Section 84 from electoral Act

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) on Monday secured an exparte motion from the federal high court, Abuja, stopping President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation, and the Senate President from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Inyang Eden who issued the order in a ruling on an application filed by the PDP, noted that the Electoral Act had become a valid law and cannot be tampered with without following due process of law.

The court specifically restrained all the defendants in the suit from removing section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act or preventing It from being implemented for the purpose of the 2023 general elections.

More to come…

