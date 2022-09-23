PDP seeks to avoid implosion as Tambuwal reveals reconciliation efforts

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has disclosed that PDP governors have been talking about finding a solution to the party’s issue as quickly as feasible.

Tambuwal said that they interacted with the Board of Trustees (BoT) with the hope that they would find solutions to the issues.

The Governor made this call via a statement on Thursday, in the aftermath of the insistence of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to remain with the party.

This is despite the ongoing feud with the camp of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who revealed his helplessness at the removal of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman.

Ayu’s continued chairmanship has been a bone of contention after the emergence of Atiku — a Northener — as the presidential candidate, with the former also from the same region,

In his statement, Tambuwal said, “We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party, we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward.

“Very soon the governors’ forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of goodwill.”

Tambuwal said the PDP governors were working to take over power in 2023.

“We must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God we will have victory,” he said.

He commended BoT Chairman and members, and for their initiative as the conscience of the party.

“Whenever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustee steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking,” Tambuwal said.

