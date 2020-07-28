PDP Senator denies defection plan after sacking 92 aides

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has denied plans to defect from the party.

Senator Tofowomo, who last week sacked 92 aides, denied any plan to join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to him, he is not contemplating dumping the PDP for the ruling APC or any other political party.

The Senator stated this while speaking at Ileoluji, asking his followers and the public to disregard the rumour making the round on social media that he has perfected plans to leave the PDP for the APC.

According to him, he would not disappoint the electorates and his party, PDP, who gave him all the necessary supports to become a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said: “I remain in the PDP and I’ll never disappoint over 81,000 electorates that elected me to represent them on the platform of the PDP as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”The public should know that the rumour of my defection from the PDP is a lie from the pit of hell to gain cheap popularity for a dying party like the APC.

“I remain committed to my party, PDP, and I will never join the ruling APC. I will continue to do my best to fulfil my campaign promises to the good people of Ondo South Senatorial District on the platform of my party, PDP.

