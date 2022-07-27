PDP senators’ impeachment threat against Buhari a mere bragging – Presidency

The presidency on Wednesday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) threat to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising insecurity in the country as an ordinary bravado.

The PDP lawmakers had on Wednesday demanded the president’s impeachment over the killings and kidnappings by terrorists and other criminals in several parts of the country.

They walked out of the Senate chamber and chanted “Buhari must go” when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, turned down a motion on the president’s impeachment.

The minority senators later gave Buhari a six weeks ultimatum to address the problem or face impeachment.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, described the PDP lawmakers as “the minority of the minority” whose threat was not enough to remove his principal.

Details later…

