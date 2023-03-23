PDP sets up caretaker committee for Katsina chapter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a caretaker committee for the party’s chapter in Katsina State.

This followed the dissolution of the state executive committee on Wednesday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the committee was expected to run the affairs of the party in the state for 90 days.

READ ALSO: INEC declares APC’s Radda as Katsina governor-elect

He said that the NWC approved the composition of the caretaker committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)E of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),

The committee is headed by Dr. Abdulrahman Usman while Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid will serve as Secretary.

Others members are – Nura Giwa, Haruna Jami, Lawal Safana, Sanusi Fari, Nura Kurfi, Sani Daba, Magajiya Lawal Matazu, Ado Turai, Hamza Jibia, Abdulhamid Danbatta and Aisha Ibrahim.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now