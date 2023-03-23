Politics
PDP sets up caretaker committee for Katsina chapter
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a caretaker committee for the party’s chapter in Katsina State.
This followed the dissolution of the state executive committee on Wednesday.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, said the committee was expected to run the affairs of the party in the state for 90 days.
READ ALSO: INEC declares APC’s Radda as Katsina governor-elect
He said that the NWC approved the composition of the caretaker committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)E of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),
The committee is headed by Dr. Abdulrahman Usman while Halima Zubairu Abdulhamid will serve as Secretary.
Others members are – Nura Giwa, Haruna Jami, Lawal Safana, Sanusi Fari, Nura Kurfi, Sani Daba, Magajiya Lawal Matazu, Ado Turai, Hamza Jibia, Abdulhamid Danbatta and Aisha Ibrahim.
