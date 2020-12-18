PDP sets up committee on electoral act, constitutional amendments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee on the proposed amendments of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The committee, according to a statement issued on Friday by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, is headed by former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu.

He said the committee is expected to collate inputs from critical stakeholders and engage relevant civil society organisations on the amendments.

Ologbondiyan said: “The committee is also expected to work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendments to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“Such amendments include a constitutional review that will, among other things, entrench the desired federal structure.

“The review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections, while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels.

The PDP spokesman said members of the committee are Senator Suleiman Nazif, Senator Emmanuel Enoidem, Mr. Tajudeen Yusuf, Mr. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Sahabi Yau, and Senator Biodun Olujimi.

Others are Mrs. Laurentia Mallam, Dr. Oche Joseph Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Ms. Joyce Ramnap and Mr. Taminu Turaki, who will serve as the secretary of the committee.

He urged all critical stakeholders and PDP members to avail themselves of the opportunity presented by the establishment of the committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendments.

