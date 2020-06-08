PDP settles for indirect primaries for Ondo, Edo elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has informed that the party will determine the fate of aspirants seeking to contest for the forthcoming elections in Ondo and Edo States via indirect primaries.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, who informed that delegates will determine the fate of aspirants.

According to Ologbodiyan who was addressing a press conference in Abuja, the decision was made by the party to ensure only the best candidates emerged as its standard-bearers in the forthcoming elections in the two states.

Ologbodiyan said, “The PDP under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, will ensure transparency and that a candidate out of the eminently qualified aspirants, that is acceptable to the Edo people emerges.

“The PDP will be choosing our candidate for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections through indirect primary,” he noted.

