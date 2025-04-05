Connect with us

PDP shifts Anambra governorship primary to April 8

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its governorship primary to April 8 in Anambra State.

The exercise was initially slated for April 5.

The PDP chairman in Anambra, Chidi Chidebe, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Awka.

The primary will produce the party’s candidate for the November 8 governorship election in the state.

Chidebe said the PDP National Secretariat approved the shift to complete necessary administrative processes and ensure a smooth exercise.

He described PDP as the most peaceful party in Anambra State.

READ ALSO: YPP debunks claim on collapse of structure for APGA in Anambra

The chairman said: “Our primary election will now hold on Tuesday, April 8.

“With the confusion in other parties, it’s clear that PDP is not the problem.”

He urged members to prioritise public and party interests over personal ambitions.

Major parties in Anambra — the All Progressives Congress (APC), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Labour Party — held their primaries on Saturday.

Governor Charles Soludo won the APGA governorship ticket after he was returned unopposed in the primary election held in Akwa.

Opinions

