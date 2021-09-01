PDP shifts inauguration of campaign council for Anambra election to September 6

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted the inauguration of its Anambra governorship election campaign council to September 6.

The inauguration of the campaign council was earlier slated for Thursday.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd), disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akobundu said the inauguration would hold by 3:00 p.m., at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

“The party leadership regretted any inconvenience the adjustment might have caused stakeholders, party members, and supporters,” he added.

