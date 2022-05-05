PDP shifts NEC, caucus meetings by 24 hours

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday shifted its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting by 24 hours.

The meeting which was earlier slated for May 10 will now hold the following day.

The party’s National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the earlier date clashed with the party’s election of local governments’ delegates for this month’s national convention.

“The venue of the meeting remained the party’s NEC Hall at its National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja,” the National Secretary noted.

In a separate statement, Anyanwu also declared that the party’s National Caucus meeting earlier slated for May 10 would be held at the Akwa Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on May 11.

