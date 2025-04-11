PDP shifts South-West, North-Central congresses

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its North-Central, South-South, and South-West zonal congresses.

The congresses were originally slated for Saturday.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced the postponement in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) postponed the congresses as a mark of respect for the victims of last week’s attack in Plateau State.

The spokesman revealed that the South-West Zonal congress would now take place on April 16 while the new dates for the North-Central and South-South congresses would be announced in the coming days.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has approved the postponement of the Party’s Zonal Congress in the North Central, South-South and South West Zones earlier scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025.

READ ALSO: ‘Unconstitutional’ – PDP nullifies Wabara’s suspension by Abia chapter

“The postponement of the Congress is in solidarity with the Governor and people of Plateau State over the recent killings in the State as well as to enable State Governors in the affected Zones to attend and fully participate in the PDP Governor’s Forum meeting scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday, April 13 and Monday, April 14, 2025.

“Consequently, the NWC has approved the rescheduling of the South-West Zonal Congress to Wednesday, April 16, 2025, while a new date for the North-Central and South-South Zonal Congress will be communicated by the Party in due course.

“ To this effect, the NWC charges the Chief Emmanuel Ogidi-led South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee to continue to oversee the activities of the Party in the Zone in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) until a new South-South Zonal Executive is elected.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now