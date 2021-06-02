PDP should bury its head in shame, we inherited insurgency from them ---APC | Ripples Nigeria

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has carpeted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the foundation of insurgency it inherited was laid by the opposition party when it was in power.

The APC which was responding to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s comments that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has lost control of the security situation in Nigeria, said the claims were false because the “seed of insurgency was sown by the PDP when it handled the Boko Haram insurgency in an inept and incompetent manner.”

In a statement on Wednesday by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanudoedehe, titled, ‘APC inherited insurgency from a clueless PDP government,’ the party said Wike and the PDP should bury their heads in shame as they caused the situation in the country today.

“The remarks by the Rivers State governor, whose party members call a dictator, flies against the continuous efforts of our security forces who are toiling day and night and successfully rolled back the Boko Haram insurgency it inherited to a small part on the shores of Lake Chad.

“Nigerians can recall that the insurgents once attacked places of worship, markets and gathering of citizens in many states of the Federation before the APC administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari galvanised and equipped the armed forces to degrade their capacity to strike all over the country.

“It is ironic that the dictator at the Rivers State government house has forgotten so soon that kidnapping for ransom, like the Boko Haram insurgency, did not start under this administration, but every effort is being made to stop it along with its twin evil of banditry.

“The APC administration has consistently worked for the best interest of Nigeria and will not be distracted by the antics of the PDP designed to mislead Nigerians into assuming that the PDP they rejected in free and fair elections in 2015 and 2019 is worthy of their trust.

“A leopard cannot change its spots. The PDP is clearly in disarray. It was a failure in governance and a shocking failure as an opposition party.

“Nigerians cannot risk the country’s future in the hands of the same political party that brought the rot the APC administration is clearing,” the statement said.

By Isaac Dachen

