Politics
PDP should forget about winning 2023 election – Presidency
The Presidency told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday to forget about winning the 2023 general elections.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina State.
He was reacting to the main opposition party criticism of the Buhari’s administration poor management of the nation’s economy and worsening insecurity in the country among others.
The PDP had boasted severally that it would reclaim power at the centre in 2023.
However, Shehu insisted that Nigerian masses still reckon with President Muhammadu Buhari and would never abandon him.
He added that Nigerians know too well and would not allow another party to take power in 2023.
Shehu said: ’’The President enjoys unshakable support not only in his hometown but also across the country and it is enough for the opposition to admit that the President matters a lot to the ruling party and Nigerians in general.
“Again, he constitutes a political obstacle they cannot dismantle come 2023.
‘’We believe the PDP and other opposition parties are nursing false hopes of taking power comes 2023.
“The masses will never abandon President Buhari’s leadership and the APC. I assure you that in 2023, the masses will be waiting for the President to show the way in courtesy of what he has been building for the country in terms of infrastructure and the wellbeing of young people in the country.
“Nobody will take the risk by inviting another party to come and take over in 2023.”
