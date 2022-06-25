PDP tackles Adamu over remark on Osun election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday blasted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over his perceived reckless and irresponsible comments on the Osun State governorship election.

The Osun State governorship election will take place on July 16 with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola representing the APC in the poll and the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, his main challenger.

Adamu, who addressed the 86 members of the party’s campaign council for the election during the team’s inauguration earlier in the week, asked them to “go down the trenches” and win the election through any legal means.

He said: “Nobody should come back to us crying, failure is not our own by the grace of God. Whatever it takes within the laws of the land, I said go for it, win the election.”

However, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagaba, described Adamu’s comment as a threat to peaceful conduct of the election, and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call him to order.

The statement read: “It is pertinent to remind Abdullahi Adamu that election is not warfare! Directing his party members to go down to the trenches in the Osun State governorship election and brazenly asserting zero tolerance for election defeat cannot find accommodation within the ambits of the law.

“Abdullahi Adamu’s comment further confirms that the APC is in mortal fear of Senator Adeleke’s soaring popularity, realizing that Governor Oyetola is no match for Senator Adeleke; a blunt reality for which the APC national chairman has now become frenetic.

“Governor Oyetola had in the last four years displayed unparalleled incompetence in governance and ran the most ineffective and clueless administration in the history of Osun State.

“This is why the people of Osun State are determined to kick out Governor Oyetola and elect Senator Ademola Adeleke who, in any event, defeated Governor Oyetola fair and square in the September 2018 governorship election.

“The PDP, therefore, cautions Abdullahi Adamu to retreat and rein in his thugs, political terrorists and the band of riggers as they will be stiffly resisted by the people.”

