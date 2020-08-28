PDP slams APC for ‘justifying suffering’ of Nigerians under Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as obnoxious alleged attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rationalise the hardship being suffered by Nigerians under the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The APC had kicked against the PDP attack on Buhari over the president’s new promise of nine things he would achieve before leaving office.

But the PDP, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the defence of Buhari by the ruling party further confirmed that the APC had no iota of concern for Nigerians.

The PDP also berated the APC for supporting the increase in the price of fuel from N87 to the current N148 per liter as well as the “endemic corruption” in the Buhari administration, saying that only a corrupt party that relishes in inflicting suffering, pain and anguish can defend the actions of Buhari’s administration.

“By kicking against our solidarity with Nigerians in our caution to President Muhammadu Buhari against making empty promises to the people, the APC has pitched itself against the Nigerians and further confirmed that it is a propaganda machine that only thrives in lies, deception, fake promises and incurable corruption.

“It is despicable that the APC, in its propaganda, would prefer to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of Nigerians, most of whom can no longer afford their staple foods, basic accommodation and other necessities of life and have been left to wallow in abject poverty due to the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency.

READ ALSO: PDP TO BUHARI: It’s shameful you’re still reeling out empty promises after initial failures

“We found it tragic that the APC would attempt to paint our economy as sustainable when in the actual fact it has been wrecked by President Buhari, with a terrifying N28.6 trillion debt burden, a weakened currency at N480 to a dollar, a frightening 23.1 unemployment rate and a productive sector that has been crippled by poor policies, to the extent that our nation is rated as world poverty capital.

“Furthermore, it is heartbreaking that the APC is ignoring the cries of Nigerians and chose not to speak out on the escalation of insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and incessant killings of Nigerians under President Buhari’s watch.

“It is appalling that the APC finds nothing wrong with the fact that the situation in our country has become so devastating that compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options,” the PDP said.

The party added that it was on record that the APC, as a party, had “never raised a strong voice against the resurged insecurity in our country and had also never joined in urging President Buhari to take a decisive action to end the insecurity by leading from the front in line with his promise.”

Join the conversation

Opinions