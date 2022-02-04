PDP slams Nigerian govt’s claim on anti-graft fight, lists litany of stolen funds

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised claims by the Federal Government regarding mechanisms put in place to tackle corruption.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in response to a statement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed had stated that the Federal Government was working assiduously to ensure the eradication of corruption from the Nigerian system

However, Ologunagba disputed the claim noting that “the APC administration is unsettled by the Transparency International (TI) Report which ranks Nigeria under President Buhari as the second most corrupt country in West Africa and 154 out of 180 in Global Corruption Index, given APC’s humongous corruption including the exposed looting of over N16 trillion public funds by APC leaders and their cronies in government.”

“The President Buhari-led administration has no response to the alleged looting of $25 billion under its watch as detailed in the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) leaked memo.”

The main opposition party further challenged the FG to commence investigations into the “reported stealing of N165 billion in the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the N1.5 trillion and $9.5 million reportedly stolen from Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the $65 million frittered from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) as well as the N90 billion reportedly looted from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

“This is in addition to the reported looting of N33 billion from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the reported stealing of over N18 billion from the rehabilitation of IDPs in the North East, the over N25 billion from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as well as the looting of N500 billion Social Investment Programme Fund as revealed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari among others.”

