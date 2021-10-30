PDP solicits Nigerians’ help to regain power in 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday urged Nigerians to join hands with the party to regain power in 2023 and reposition the country.

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, made the call while welcoming delegates and party officials to the PDP National Convention in Abuja.

He said the convention was the beginning of the party’s efforts to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule.

The governor said: “We have to take back our country as we have always done. We have to save Nigeria; if we could force the country out of the clutches of the military, we can do this huge task.

“We can push the people who do not know the true definition of good governance and national coexistence out of power.

“This is a Nigeria rescue mission. This is the role PDP was invented to play. The 2021 national convention presents a starting point for the Nigeria rescue mission.”

Fintiri, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Committee, said Nigeria was passing through a gloomy phase and the state of the nation very bad.

He said that in the international arena, Nigeria which once stood tall as the giant of Africa was no longer occupying the exulted position.

The governor told the delegates that the convention was a moment to take tangible decisions on the fate and direction of the party.

According to him, 34 candidates indicated interests in various national positions in the party, out of which 28 were cleared, two withdrew voluntarily and four were disqualified.

He stressed that 21 positions are available and a total of 3,600 delegates would take part in the exercise.

Fintiri added: “I call on all delegates to vote wisely as today’s decision has a direct bearing on the strength of the party walking into the future.

“Fortunately, the choices before us have been made easier by the power of consensus which is an integral part of our processes.

“That most of the positions have emerged with single contestants is a pointer to our bond of `familyhood.’

“It is also a demonstration of our entrenched democratic culture and strength as a party determined to soldier on in unison.”

