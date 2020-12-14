PDP South-west Zonal Caretaker committee suspends chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of the South-west Zonal Caretaker committee, on Monday announced the suspension of its chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro.

Ogungbenro was suspended on the grounds that he neglected his duty and failed to call for meetings since his appointment.

This decision was taken by Seven out of the 12 members in the caretaker committee, during their meeting in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

The seven members included the; Zonal Secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, Hon. Ayobola Fadeyi- Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olateru-Olagbegi, Hon Wahab Owokoniran, Alhaji Mustapha Sikiru and Hon. Martins Olu- Abiloye.

The meeting was also attended by Engr Adedeji Doherty, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele, Hon. Sunday Bisi and Chief Bisi Kolawole, Chairmen of Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States respectively.

Rising from its meeting, the seven members insisted that on no account would they sit in any meeting with the suspended chairman.

They said: “The Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, had abdicated his responsibilities. He has not called any meeting since the Caretaker Committee was appointed, thus making the party to lack direction.

“Even when we had elections in Ondo and Lagos States, the Chairman did not call any meeting to plan for the elections, hence the abysmal performance of the party.”

Also, In the meeting after the removal of Ogungbenro, the committee appointed the Media aide of former governor Ayo Fayose, Mr. Lere Olayinka as the spokesperson for the PDP in the South West zone.

The committee said they needed to have effective media and publicity, hence the reason Olayinka was appointed.

Speaking on the reconciliation embarked upon by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the caretaker committee in the meeting said no such reconciliation committee was known to the party.

“To the best of our knowledge, Prince Oyinlola only accepted to run political errand for Governor Seyi Makinde, being a contractor in Oyo State. His so-called reconciliation committee is not only self-serving, but represents personal interest and dead on arrival.

“As far as we are concerned, the former governor, being a decampee from the APC, is on his own because no one can be a judge in his own case,” they said.

The committee called on PDP members in the zone to shun any meeting called by Prince Oyinlola and cautioned him to be mindful of bringing APC divide and rule culture to the PDP.

