PDP spokesman in Imo resigns, silent on next political move

May 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Damian Opara, has quit the party.

Opara, who resigned from the party on Thursday, forwarded a two-paragraph letter to the state chairman of the PDP and thanked the party leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve the party in that capacity.

He, however, did not disclose the reason for leaving the party or his next political move.

But there are speculations that Opara has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The letter read: “With honour, I, Hon Damian Opara, the State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter, with due respect, resign as the State Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter with immediate effect.

“I thank the party for allowing me to serve as the publicity secretary in the Imo State chapter.”

