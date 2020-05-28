PDP spreading falsehood about our party in Osun —APC

The All progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State Thursday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of spreading falsehood about the party in the state.

The APC Legal Adviser in the state, Barr. Adegoke Ogunsola, who disclosed at a media briefing at the State Secretariat of the party, affirmed that prince Adegboyega Famoodun remains the chairman of the party in Osun State.

He insisted that there was no crack within the party in Osun State.

Ogunsola said: “There is unity in Osun APC and there is no faction. The PDP members here are misleading the public with lies, misinformation, and falsehood to believe that Osun APC is factionalized and not united.

“Osun APC always operates within the ambit of the party’s constitution, other relevant laws, and directives from the National Headquarters of the party.

“We are hereby informing the public that the news that Osun APC is factionalized into both Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s camp and Rauf Aregbesola’s camp is a total falsehood and misinformation from the pit of hell and those wishing the disintegration of Osun APC are members of the main opposition.

“It is a shame that the former governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is sponsoring the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Razaq Salinsile against the State Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun. The duo has a cordial relationship and we are endowed with resourceful elders such as Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Sola Akinwumi and many others who will intervene and settle any dispute if there is any.”

