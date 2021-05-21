PDP state chairmen ask EFCC to end probe of alleged mismanagement of N10bn | Ripples Nigeria

The Forum of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State Chairmen on Friday told the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (PDP) to end its ongoing probe on the alleged misappropriation of N10billion by the party’s leadership.

A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, had last month accused the PDP national leadership of mismanaging the N10 billion realized from the sale of expression of interest form in 2019.

The EFCC had since invited some senior officials of the PDP for questioning on the matter.

The chairmen made the call in a statement signed by the Forum’s spokesman, Francis Orogu.

They said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not raised any issue concerning the management of funds in the PDP.

The group insisted that EFCC has not questioned the management of finances in any political party in Nigeria since its inception.

The statement read: “The Forum, having consulted among its members, wishes to state that the monitoring of political parties funds is the legal and constitutional duty of INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission) and not that of EFCC.

“The Forum, therefore, advises EFCC to, without delay, terminate this unholy voyage that can only lead the country to doom.

“The EFCC is further advised to restrict itself to its core mandate as provided for in its statutes.”

