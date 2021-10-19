PDP state officers join APC in Yobe

Some top officials and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe on Tuesday defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Those who switched to the ruling party included the Deputy Chairman of PDP in the state, Alhaji Usman Amale, and the Assistant Secretary, Ahmadu Biriri.

The state’s Governor, Mai Mala Buni, received the defectors at a ceremony in Damaturu, the state capital.

Buni, who is also the Chairman of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, thanked them for being part of the movement to salvage Nigeria.

He said: “APC is now a movement that is targeting the unity, progress, and development of Nigeria.

“We are welcoming high profile Nigerians from all walks of life, from different backgrounds, cultures, religions, and geopolitical backgrounds.

“The solution to the problems facing Nigeria lies in the political stability of the country. We should all come together to promote our unity for development.”

He assured the defectors of equal rights and opportunities like any other member to contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Amale, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they had no reason to stay in PDP and apologised for the delay in moving to the ruling party.

He said: “In fact, we had no reason to be in PDP because our leader and Chairman of APC needs the support for political stability in Nigeria.”

