PDP steps down zoning for Anambra guber election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday it has stepped down, at least for now, the idea of zoning the ticket for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State to any of the three senatorial districts in the state.

The National Vice-Chairman of the PDP, South East, Chief Austin Umahi, stated this at the end of the party expanded South East Zonal Executive Committee meeting in Enugu.

He said the PDP was more concerned about the zoning of positions at its forthcoming congress.

The meeting was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), David Umahi (Ebonyi) and the Deputy Governor of Abia State.

Also in attendance were Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Sam Anayanwu and other members of the National Assembly.

Umahi said: “The essence of this meeting is the zoning of party positions because congress is just a week ahead of us. We are focused and refused to be distracted.

“Anambra State is not in focus as far as the zoning arrangement is concerned. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it, I can assure you that.

“The Zonal Executive Committee decided that all zoned offices to the states, both in the zone and national offices should remain because they have done well. It was put to vote and unanimously adopted.”

