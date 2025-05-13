PDP submits Ezenwafor Jude, Okeke Chukwudi as flagbearers for 2025 Anambra guber poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally submitted the names of Ezenwafor Jude and Okeke Chukwudi as its governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively, for the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

This confirmation was contained in a letter dated May 7, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The letter was officially acknowledged by INEC on May 12, 2025.

Signed by the PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the correspondence notified the electoral body of the outcome of the party’s primary election in Anambra, which was monitored by INEC officials.

“We write to inform the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Ezenwafor Jude C. is the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) gubernatorial candidate for the November 8, 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election, having emerged winner of the party’s gubernatorial primary,” the letter stated.

The party also confirmed Okeke Chukwudi as the deputy governorship candidate, submitting all required documentation, including Forms EC-9, EC-9B, and EC-13B, as stipulated by electoral guidelines.

Reaffirming its commitment to due process, the PDP urged the electoral commission to acknowledge receipt of the letter and the attached credentials, stating, “Your cooperation in this regard will be highly appreciated. Kindly acknowledge receipt of this letter and accept the assurances of our highest esteem and regards.”

