PDP suffering from ‘memory loss’ after 16-year maladministration —Pro-Buhari group

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lambasted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what it said is the party’s 16-year tenure of maladministration.

This was contained in a press statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, on Thursday.

The statement was in response to a comment made by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba who had described the APC–led federal government as ‘rudderless’.

According to the BMO, the PDP is suffering from “an apparent loss of memory. From the year 2000 up until 2014 Nigeria witnessed an economic boom, but the PDP administrations frittered the gains and opportunities away.

“Instead of using the abundant oil revenues to turn the country around and bring prosperity to Nigerians, the PDP and its leaders embarked on an unbridled corruption leading to the World Bank classifying six out of every ten Nigerians as living below one dollar.

“PDP achieved this low economic point even when there was no unfavourable global challenge”.

According to the BMO, under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the World Bank has rated four out of every ten Nigerians as poor, thereby signifying a significant reduction in the poverty level.

“This did not happen by chance, but through deliberate economic diversification programmes, put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Let us remind the PDP, that is living in denial, that the numerous infrastructural projects which they denied Nigerians over a period of 16 years are today being delivered by the Buhari administration and they are visible for Nigerians to see.

“We also want to state that the Buhari administration has been able to accomplish much with fewer resources and despite several global challenges like the Covid-19 pandemic and global recession.

“Even in the impact of inflation on the economy, the Buhari administration has been able to manage the economy to avoid plunging the country into spiralling inflation as is the case with some major economies across the globe.

“PDP should therefore hide its face in shame for using its 16 years in power to underdevelop the country, and acknowledge President Buhari’s efforts to make amends where they failed woefully,” the statement added.

