PDP suffers another blow as three Kebbi senators dump party for APC

In a dramatic shift that further consolidates the ruling party’s hold on the National Assembly, three serving senators from Kebbi State have formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) citing strategic alignment with their political goals.

The defecting lawmakers — Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South) — conveyed their decision in separate letters addressed to the Senate leadership and read during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Presiding over the session was the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), who announced the defections before a visibly divided chamber.

The reading of the letters immediately threw the Senate into a rowdy and noisy state for over fifteen minutes, reflecting deep tensions over the high-profile exits from the opposition party.

With the defections, the APC now holds 68 seats in the 10th Senate, further tightening its grip on legislative power. The updated composition of the chamber now stands as follows: APC – 68, PDP – 30, Labour Party – 5, NNPP – 2, SDP – 2, and APGA – 1.

The development was witnessed by top political figures, including the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris among others.

There were loud chants from the APC side of the chamber as the defecting senators made their way to the majority wing.

Reacting to the development, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), described the defections as a “beauty of democracy,” asserting that no one is being coerced into joining the ruling party.

“These senators are seasoned politicians. No one is forcing them. They are joining us because they see the APC as the viable platform to serve their constituents and contribute to national development,” Bamidele stated.

He dismissed fears of Nigeria drifting toward a one-party state, insisting that political realignments are natural in a thriving democracy.

Also speaking, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin welcomed the lawmakers back to the APC fold, describing their return as a homecoming.

“They are returning to their roots. These are foundation members of the APC. This is not just a defection — it is a return to where they belong,” he said.

The defections mark a significant setback for the PDP in Kebbi State and in the Senate at large, as the party continues to grapple with internal divisions and dwindling influence in the face of APC’s growing dominance.

Political observers say the move may trigger further realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially in states where opposition parties are struggling to maintain cohesion and relevance.

