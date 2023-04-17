PDP supporters protest suspension of gov election result collation in Adamawa

Angered by the suspension of the collation of the governorship election result in Adamawa State, supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, on Monday, took to the streets in protest.

The protesters, who turned out in their numbers and were led by prominent chieftains of the PDP, demanded that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continue with the process and conclude it without further delay.

They marched from the party’s office located at Police Roundabout overhead bridge to the INEC headquarters.

Leaders of the protesters had to caution the protesters to exercise restraint as some of them started destroying billboards belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially those bearing the pictures of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

Read also:Taraba governor’s ex-aide, Bawa, defies court order, locks up PDP chairman’s office

This is as the Deputy Director-General of the PDP Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council, Felix Tangwami called for restraints from other supporters.

According to him, the exercise would maintain a high level of decorum since the protest was not a one day affair but one which will continue until INEC yields to it’s demand to conclude the collation process and declare Governor Fintiri, the winner.

“Be peaceful and civil, we would lay siege to INEC office until the Commisison listens to us, resume collation and make a return. Because Adamawa people are not happy, because what has happened is treasonable, illegal and we take our call to the streets to demand Justice is done with our protest for as long as it takes. Please exercise restraints and decorum,” Tangwami, who is one of the leaders of the protest, appealed to the supporters.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now