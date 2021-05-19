PDP suspects attacks on INEC offices an APC plot to postpone 2023 polls | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over the inaction of the Federal Government regarding the recurring attacks on the offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, during a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

According to the PDP, it is surprising that the FG has not instituted any action plan towards redressing the situation concerning the burning of not less than 20 INEC’s offices across the country.

Read also: Fire razes INEC offices in Imo, Anambra

Ologbondiyan further raised an alarm that this may be a prelude to the postponement of the 2023 election

“Approaching the 2023 election, we are worried as a party that the APC-led federal government is silent in spite of the burning and attacks on INEC offices.

“And we are suspicious that the APC having failed Nigerians and realising that they cannot win subsequent elections are responsible for this chaos because they are working on creating an emergency situation to forestall subsequent elections,” he said.

The PDP spokesman added that “finding solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing our nation today under the watch of a crisis-ridden APC and absentee President Muhammadu Buhari, has led to an imperative national call that requires the collective action of all, and the PDP, as a party, will not relent in leading all patriots in this charge.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions