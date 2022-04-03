PDP suspends Chris Uba for alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has suspended the party’s chieftain in the state, Chris Uba, for one month over alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP confirmed Uba’s suspension in a letter dated April 2, 2022, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu.

One Linus Ukachukwu was also suspended for the same reason.

The letter signed by the party’s acting chairman in the state, Okey Asolo and the Publicity Secretary, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu, was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The PDP leadership in Anambra accused the duo of working secretly with other political parties to ensure that the party goes into extinction in the state.

The letter read: “Re: Suspension of Chief Chris Uba and Chief Linus Ukachukwu from the PDP Anambra State chapter.

READ ALSO: Chris Uba seeks INEC’s consent to prosecute Ifeanyi Uba over alleged electoral offenses

“Arising from our executive committee meeting held on April 2, 2022, at the party’s secretariat, Anambra State and having thoroughly X-rayed the problems of the party and activities in respect of the forthcoming 2023 general election on further evaluation of the party’s electoral misfortunes in recent past viz-a-viz the anti-party activities and abuse of privileges of the above party members, who had previously caused unimaginable damages to the electoral fortunes and stability of our great party.

“And to forestall their evil plans and that of their agents, the executive committee of Anambra State PDP in our meeting April 2, 2022, resolved to wit: That pursuant to sections 58(1) a-m and 59 of the constitution of PDP 2017 as amended, Chief Christian Uba and Chief Linus Ukachukwu are hereby suspended from the party in Anambra State for a period of 30 days with effect from April 2, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now