Politics
PDP suspends Nwaoboshi for alleged anti-party activities
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State on Wednesday suspended the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, for alleged anti-party activities.
The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the lawmaker was suspended for one month.
Osuoza said: “This action has become necessary against the backdrop of the recent romance with an opposition party, verbal recklessness and unprovoked utterances of Sen. Nwaoboshi, particularly against the person of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
“PDP State Working Committee (SWC) strongly viewed the senator’s actions as totally unacceptable, disturbing, and unbecoming of a politician and party member of his stature.
“The PDP SWC is in no doubt that the rash, unguarded, confused, and heavily noxious and vitriolic attacks by Senator Nwaoboshi, a serving senator and a very recent chairman of our great party, are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party.
“And it is tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.
“The suspension, therefore, though obligatory, has sadly become imperative and inevitable, especially given the dramatic spontaneity and overzealousness of his verbal attacks, which are totally out of character.”
READ ALSO: NDDC demands refund of N2.5bn from Senator Nwaoboshi for contract not executed
He said that the senator’s actions might have suspiciously been induced by circumstances that defy immediate rational analysis and comprehension.
“The matter has been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee to afford Sen. Nwaoboshi a fair hearing.
“It will also give him the opportunity to appear before it and defend himself over his recent utterances and actions against the party and its leadership in the state.
“We urge all party faithful to remain calm in the face of these provocations and maintain the peace, maturity, and harmony which have been and will continue to remain the hallmarks of our great party.”
Mayowa Oladeji
