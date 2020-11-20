PDP suspends Sam Egwu, Ogba, 22 others over alleged anti-party activities in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has suspended former governor of the state, Sam Egwu, and 23 others for alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended were Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, Senator Obinna Ogba, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, Hon. Hon. Livinus Makwe, Hon. Chris Usulor and Hon. Victor Aleke, all of whom are National Assembly members from the state.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its Chairman in the state, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi and the Secretary, Chief Simon Anyigor, respectively.

The affected members were directed to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee later on Friday to defend themselves on the allegation leveled against them.

The statement read: “In the resolution of the SWC of 13th November 2020, the affected members were suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

READ ALSO: Despite Umahi’s defection, PDP remains strong in South-East —Secondus

“They were accused to planning to destabilize the party by constituting a parallel list of executives, evidence of which have been obtained.

“They are therefore required to appear before the Party’s Disciplinary Committee to defend themselves in the allegation on Friday, 20th November 2020. Failure to comply with this directive attracts outright expulsion from the party.

“Please, accord the necessary action.

“Those suspended include: Senator Michael Ama Nnachi, Senator Obinna Ogba, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, Hon. Hon. Livinus Makwe, Hon. Chris Usulor, Hon. Victor Aleke among others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions