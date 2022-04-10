Politics
PDP sweeps Adamawa local council election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa has won all the 21 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Adamawa State.
The Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, Alhaji Isa Shettima, disclosed this while announcing the election results on Sunday in Yola.
He said only the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) took part in the election.
READ ALSO: 2023: PDP zones governorship ticket to Plateau central
Shettima said: “Having satisfied the requirements of the law and highest votes score, the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won the all 21 local government councils election.”
He thanked the people of the state, security operatives and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...