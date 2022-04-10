PDP sweeps Adamawa local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa has won all the 21 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Adamawa State.

The Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, Alhaji Isa Shettima, disclosed this while announcing the election results on Sunday in Yola.

He said only the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) took part in the election.

Shettima said: “Having satisfied the requirements of the law and highest votes score, the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have won the all 21 local government councils election.”

He thanked the people of the state, security operatives and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the election.

