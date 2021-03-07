PDP sweeps Delta local council election | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the chairmanship and councillorship positions in Saturday’s local council election in Delta State.

The Chairman of the Delta Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Chief Mike Ogbodu, stated this while announcing the results of the election in Asaba on Sunday.

According to him, PDP won all the 25 chairmanship and 500 councillorship positions in the 25 local government areas of the state.

Ogbodu said: “The local government election in Delta State which was conducted on Saturday, March 6, 2021, has been won by the PDP.

“According to results collated across the 25 local government areas, the PDP cleared all the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

“Let me state here that there was no recorded incidence of violence during and after the election across the state.”

