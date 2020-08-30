PDP sweeps Ebonyi local council elections

The Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) Sunday declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the state local council elections.

The party claimed all the chairmanship and councillorship seats in the election held on Saturday across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of EBSIEC, Mr. Jossy Eze, who disclosed this while announcing the election results in Abakaliki, said the commission had ratified and adopted the results across the LGAs.

He said: “Chief Emmanuel Nwangele won the chairmanship position for Abakaliki LGA, Mrs. Obiageri Oko-Enyim – Afikpo North, Chief Eni Uduma – Afikpo South and Mrs. Chinyere Nwogbaga – Ebonyi LGA.

“Dr. Nora Alo won the Chairmanship seat for Ezza North LGA, Mr. Kenneth Eze – Ezza South LGA, Chief Stephen Orogwu – Ikwo LGA, Mr. Henry Eze – Ishiellu and Mr. Onyebuchi Ogbadu – Ivo LGA.

“Chief Paul Nwogha won the chairmanship position for Izzi LGA, Mrs. Chinyere Iyioku – Ohaozara LGA, Clement Odah – Ohaukwu LGA and Mr. Felix Igboke – Onicha LGA.”

The EBSIEC chairman, however, refused to disclose the figures recorded by the candidates in the election.

