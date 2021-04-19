PDP sweeps LG polls in Rivers, wins in all 23 councils | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won in all the 23 councils in the local government area elections conducted in Rivers State on Saturday.

Declaring the PDP the overall winner of the polls on Sunday night, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), said the party won in all the Chairmanship positions and the councillorship seats in the 23 local government areas.

Chairman of RSIEC, Justice George Omereji, who also acted as the presiding officer of the concluded election, made the declaration at the commission’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Omereji stated that certificates of return would be issued to the winners on Monday, at the commission’s secretariat, while urging the elected Chairmen and councillors in the 23 local government areas to ensure good governance to the people.

