PDP sweeps Taraba local council election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 16 chairman seats in Saturday’s local government election in Taraba State.

The Chairman of the state’s Independent Electoral Commission, Dr. Philip Duwe, who announced the results of the election at the commission’s headquarters in Jalingo, said the PDP won with wide margins in all the LGAs.

He said the result of the councillorship election was declared at the ward level in line with the electoral guidelines.

Duwe said: “The chairmanship results were also announced at the local government level and we are just here to affirm the results as declared at the local government level.”

