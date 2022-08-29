PDP tackles Shettima over comments about handling insecurity, terrorism in Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned that Nigeria cannot afford to leave Senator Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, in control of the country’s security.

Anthony Ehilebo, the PDP’s head of digital, made this statement on Sunday’s episode of Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Shettima, a panellist at the recently concluded National Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) had stated that, if elected, he would be in charge of the economy while his principal, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be in charge of security.

“I have been in the theatre of conflicts for 18 years, I will lead the troops, my principal is an economy wizard who has transformed Lagos into the third largest economy in Africa. He will concentrate on the economy.

“By God’s grace, I will handle the security, and not only handle the security, I will lead the troops to battle across the length and breadth of this country,” the former Borno State Governor had said.

However, Ehilebo said, “How come you come to the NBA programme and announce on live TV that you will take care of security and your principal will handle the economy?

“Section 130(2) of the 1999 Constitution specifies that it is the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. And if he decides to delegate the power, it must be to the armed forces. But here we have a VP candidate telling the world he wants to be in charge of our security.

“This is the same man in charge when the issue of Chibok Girls happened. Shettima ignored the directive to move the students and the terrorists took advantage.

“It is also a fact that a suspected terrorist, Kabiru Sokoto, was arrested in the Governor’s Lodge by the DSS. Today, we have not been able to dissociate him from all that. Unfortunately, Nigerians are more interested in his sneakers and what he wore to the NBA than his statement.”

