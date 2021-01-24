PDP tasks APC leaders to speak out against Buhari’s ‘U-turn’ over promise on restructuring

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to speak out on President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to go back on the party’s campaign promise of implementing an administrative restructuring of Nigeria.

The opposition party also tasked APC leaders to respond to their members in the Senate, who through their spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, claimed that restructuring as promised by APC was only a ‘slogan’, as well as the revelation that neither the APC nor its leaders had submitted any memorandum for the promised restructuring and devolution of power upon which they rode to power in 2015.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday, the party called out APC leaders including its Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Governor Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed among others, to speak out on Mr. President’s recent declaration on restructuring as well as the position of the Senate.

READ ALSO: Confusion as APC dismisses reports on postponement of membership registration

“Our party holds that the inaction of the APC in the face of the dismissive declaration by the Buhari Presidency that Nigerians, who they had promised restructuring, should now channel their demands to the National Assembly, only goes to further validate the assertions among Nigerians that the APC is a deceptive power-grabbing platform, which is not interested in governance or fulfilling its promises to Nigerians.

“It is very disappointing that almost six years after riding to power on the promise of restructuring, the Buhari Presidency has made no concrete effort towards forwarding an executive bill to the National Assembly on the matter, only to now ask Nigerians to carry their burden to the legislative houses.

“Our party asserts that beside President Buhari, other bigger culprits of the failure on restructuring are the silent leaders of the APC who, despite promising restructuring, are clandestinely supportive of its huge betrayal.

“The APC must therefore take responsibility for on-going challenges to our national unity, having failed to fulfill the promises they made on restructuring such as devolution of power and true federalism,” the state read in part.

Join the conversation

Opinions