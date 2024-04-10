News
PDP tasks leaders on well-being of Nigerians in Sallah message
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday urged leaders at all levels to prioritise the well-being of Nigerians, especially at this critical time in the nation’s life.
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, the party also urged the leaders to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration for soul-searching that would promote selflessness, honesty, transparency, justice, and fairness.
The party congratulated Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful on the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and urged them to allow the lessons from Ramadan to guide their lives.
READ ALSO: APC shifts screening of Ondo governorship aspirants to Friday
The statement read: “Eid-el-Fitr offers us the divine pathway to re-dedicate to a life of love, forgiveness, abnegation, restraint, tolerance, temperance, unity, mutual understanding, peaceful co-existence, care and compassion for one another.”
The PDP implored Nigerians to have faith in God as well as obey His commands in all their dealings.
The party urged Nigerians not to allow hardship in the country to weaken their love and support for one another.
