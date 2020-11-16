‘PDP the best friend Nigeria could have,’ Atiku tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the ruling party’s remarks on the PDP internal affairs.

The APC had expressed shock at the opposition party’s inability to pay the entitlements of staff at its national secretariat in Abuja.

However, in his reaction to the development via his Twitter handle, the former vice president described the PDP as the best friend Nigeria could have.

He said all the country’s geopolitical zones deserve a party that believes in Nigeria.

Atiku wrote: “The @OfficialPDPNig has much to offer all parts of Nigeria, and I urge all Nigerians in all zones to keep faith with a party that has kept faith with Nigeria and will be equitable to all.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is the best friend Nigeria could have. All geopolitical zones deserve a political party that believes in Nigeria and not a party that believes otherwise.”

