PDP throws weight behind dissolution of SARS, supports 5 point demands of protesters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind the dissolution of the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, carry out a comprehensive police reform.

The party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, stated this on Thursday in Abuja after a closed door session between the National Working Committee, NWC and the Senate Caucus of PDP.

According to Secondus, the PDP also supports the five point demands of the protesters against police brutality.

Secondus said, “We have also discussed the issue of EndSARS and SWAT. We believe that comprehensive police and policing reforms will be an answer to police brutality.

“We also endorse the five terms raised by the protesters. We also appeal to the government that adequate compensation to the families should be given.

“I believe that when that is done and Comprehensive reform is done and the rule of law as it pertains to criminal justice system in our country where everyone will assured of protection of lives and property. That is the way to go in our country. That will bring sanity in our country and that will be a thing of the past,” he noted.

