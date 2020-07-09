PDP TO APC: Any attempt to rig in Edo will be met by ‘stiff resistance’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discard the thought of rigging the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

In a statement titled: “You Can’t Rig Edo Election, PDP Mocks APC, Ize-Iyamu …Urges APC To Desist from Fabrications,” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, the party urged the APC to prepare for imminent defeat in the election.

It also urged APC and its candidate, Osazie Ize-Iyamu, to desist from fabricating reports in an attempt to arm-twist the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the outcome of the elections.

The PDP alleged that the ruling party was plotting to use fabrications in a section of the media to arm-twist the commission to manipulate the election in favour of Ize-Iyamu.

The statement read:

“In sponsoring fake reports that PDP leaders were putting pressure on INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, on the Edo election, the APC has further exposed its hopelessness over their rejection by the Edo people and now seeks to blackmail the Commission.

“The APC, by now, should know that attempting to rig, by any way whatsoever, will surely be met with stiff resistance and dire consequences from the people.”

“Our party counsels the APC to blame nobody but themselves for having a discredited nomination process and being stuck with a blighted candidate, who has now become a symbol of a direct affront by corrupt political godfathers and cabal to the will, ability, and liberty of the people of Edo State to choose their own leader.”

