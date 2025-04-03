PDP to appeal tribunal’s ruling on Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to appeal the Edo State governorship election petitions tribunal’s judgment on last year’s governorship election in the state.

A three-member panel headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi on Wednesday affirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo’s victory in the September 21 election in the state.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, for lack of merit.

Justice Kpochi, who delivered the lead judgement, held that the petitioners failed to call competent witnesses to prove the allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, described the tribunal’s judgment as a miscarriage of justice.

READ ALSO: INEC dismisses PDP governors’ fraud claim on Edo election

He said the PDP national leadership, after a thorough review of the judgment, concluded that the verdict was a betrayal of the trust which Nigerians, particularly the people of Edo, had invested in the tribunal.

He said that with the avalanche of evidence presented to the tribunal, it was clear that the PDP candidate won the election, having scored the highest number of valid votes cast in the exercise.

The spokesman said: “However, consistent with PDP’s avowed belief in the capacity of the judiciary to, in appropriate cases, ensure that justice is done, our party and candidate, Ighodalo, are proceeding to the Court of Appeal.

“We believe that there will be a conscientious judicial review of the matter to give justice to the people of Edo State.”

Ologunagba urged the people of the state to remain resolute and not allow the tribunal’s verdict to dampen their confidence in the judiciary and democracy in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now