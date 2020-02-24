PDP to approach Supreme Court for review of presidential election ruling

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Monday would approach the Supreme Court for a review of the 2019 presidential election judgement.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who addressed journalists at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, said the party took the decision after it uncovered plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the Supreme Court to reverse the Bayelsa governorship election ruling in its favour.

He said the PDP would also ask the apex court to review the rulings on the governorship elections in Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Osun States.

The Supreme Court had in November 2019 upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the presidential election held in February last year.

READ ALSO: OBASEKI TO BUHARI: Prevail on Oshiomhole to stop acts of impunity

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

The presidential election petitions tribunal had also dismissed the opposition party’s petitions for the same reason.

Join the conversation

Opinions