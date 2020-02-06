PDP TO BUHARI: Apologise to Lagosians for current transportation challenges

The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday blamed the President Muhammadu Buhari for the challenges Lagosians are facing following the ban on the use of commercial motorcycles and tricycles by the state government.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that President Buhari, who was a military Head of State in 1985, terminated the Lagos metro rail line project initiated by the then governor of the state, Lateef Jakande.

According to the party, the project was to facilitate mass transportation within Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial nerve center.

The party sympathized with Nigerians over the ban, saying had Buhari not terminated the project, Lagosians would not be suffering the current transportation infrastructure deficit.

The party urged the Federal Government to apologise to Lagos State for terminating the metro rail line and take urgent steps to address the transport situation of the state.

The statement read: “By now, Lagos State would have been boasting of state-of-the-art transportation infrastructure and facilities with an associated economic boom like her peers in other parts of the world.

“It is saddening to note that not only did the termination of the initial metro line slowed down and almost crippled development in Lagos, Buhari’s current administration has also continued to fail to take a conclusive step to address the transportation challenges in Lagos, despite outcries by Nigerians. Furthermore, leaders of Lagos State have consistently demanded a special status recognition for the state, expectedly, to ease infrastructural quagmire of the state.”

According to him, one would have expected that with the level of support Lagosians gave to Buhari in 2015 and 2019, he would have addressed the needs of the state as the nation’s commercial nerve center.

