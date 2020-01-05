PDP TO BUHARI: Stop issuing ‘pointless condolence messages’, end killings instead

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his billing by taking decisive steps to end the prevalent killings and bloodletting in the country.

The party said Buhari should stop resorting to issuing “pointless press releases and condolence messages” without corresponding action to end the killings of Nigerians across the country.

The party stated this while condemning the killing of about 23 Nigerians by marauders in Tawari community in Kogi State.

Describing the incident as “dastardly and completely unacceptable”, the PDP noted that the invasion of the helpless Tawari community and the killing spree, which reportedly lasted unrepressed for several hours despite earlier security apprehension in the area pointed to Buhari government’s direct negligence regarding its primary duty of protecting the people.

The party blamed the “unabated killing and violence in various parts of the country on security lapses under the present administration as well as the manifest failure of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to decisively track down and prosecute killers and perpetrators of violence in our country.”

In a statement on Sunday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said:

“Our party recalls that no decisive steps have been taken to prosecute the perpetrators of mass killings that shook our nation in Benue, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, Rivers, Ebonyi, Abia and of course Kogi state, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“It is indeed disheartening that the APC administration is now trying to reduce the functions of the office of the Commander-in-Chief of our nation to issuing press releases and condolences message each time marauders invade communities and massacre defenseless compatriots, instead of tracking down and dealing with the perpetrators.

“Such failures by government embolden killers, insurgents, marauders and kidnappers who have now virtually taken over our highways and holding citizens hostage in their homes, forests and caves.

“The PDP, standing shoulder to shoulder with Nigerians demands an immediate step to end wanton killings and bloodletting in our country. Our nation cannot afford to continue to be a large funeral parlour and a country where citizens have to contend daily with the fear and pain of death.”

The PDP, therefore, urged President Buhari to immediately rejig his security architecture by injecting new blood into the system.

