PDP to conduct fresh governorship primary in Bauchi after Gov Mohammed’s failed presidential bid

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State will conduct a fresh governorship primary election following the failure of state Governor, Bala Mohammed, to clinch the party’s presidential ticket of the party.

Mohammed placed fifth in PDP presidential primary held last Saturday in Abuja after polling 20 votes in the exercise.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Yayanuwa Zainabari, who disclosed this to journalists at the party’s secretariat in Bauchi on Tuesday, however, said the exercise became necessary following the decision of the winner of the governorship ticket, Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, to step down from the race.

Kashim was a former Secretary to the State Government.

Zainabari said: “The former Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State, Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has withdrawn his candidature. Since he stepped down on his own, the party is left with no option but to get his replacement through fresh primary election.

“We are following the process and we will conduct fresh governorship primary election.

“Governor Bala contested for the presidential ticket based on calls from well-meaning Nigerians, he answered their call and now the People of Bauchi want him to contest for second term.

“It is also left for the people of the state to decide, and whatever the people decide will be done. The governor is somebody who answers the call of his people.

READ ALSO: Gov Mohammed urges PDP supporters to accept defeat in Bauchi by-election

“You know that he contested but lost the party presidential primaries, he can now come back, and contest for the gubernatorial ticket so that he will participate as the candidate of the PDP in 2023.

“Insha Allah, between today and Saturday, we will let the people know the next line of action. It could be another primary in the state or direct substitution, whichever is easier and recognized by the law is what we want to do.”

Unconfirmed reports had said Kashim who won the primary election unopposed, was actually contesting in proxy for the governor who was busy campaigning for the presidency with picture of both men appearing side by side on the campaign posters prior to the election.

Others also claimed that Governor Mohammed purchased the governorship form secretly and was cleared secretly as a plan B should he fail to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now