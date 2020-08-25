Latest Politics Top Stories

PDP to field 320 candidates in Bauchi local council elections

August 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will present 320 candidates for various elective positions in the forthcoming local government election in Bauchi State.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Yayanuwa Zainabari, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference in Bauchi.

He added that 20 people would contest for chairmanship positions while 300 others are to vie for the councillorship seats.

Zainabari also disclosed the party would refund the fees for nomination forms paid by those who lost in the primaries.

The Bauchi State local government election holds on October 17.

