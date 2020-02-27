PDP to field candidates on merit in 2023 – Lamido

A former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic would field candidates based on merits in the 2023 general election, noting that zoning is no longer necessary in the Nigerian democratic system.

Lamido stated this in a chat with journalists at his hometown in Bamaina, Birninkudu local government area of the state.

He said the PDP initiated the idea of zoning on the eve of the nation’s return to democracy in 1999 to tackle the intense political discomfort, mistrust and mutual suspension among Nigerians.

He said: “However, if the party deems it neccesary to go for zoning formula the idea will be considered in the national interest.”

The former governor urged politicians in the state to drop their political differences, remain united and drop any parochial interest.

He also expressed delights at the return of several aggrieved PDP members who left the party following its defeat in the 2015 general election.

